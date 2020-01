David V. Hunt

David V. Hunt, 48, of St. Louis, passed away at 10:19 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his residence.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 14,at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.