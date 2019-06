David W. “Bill” Gibbons Sr.

David W. “Bill” Gibbons Sr., 80, of Alton, went to be with God peacefully at his home surrounded by his family at 12:54 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until funeral service at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, with Father Paul Nguyen, OMV, officiating. Private burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.