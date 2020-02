David W. Drury

David W. Drury, 65, of Granite City, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial gathering will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. David will be laid to rest with full military rites at 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 14, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.