David W. Slay

David W. Slay, 65, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018, at his home, with his loving family by his side.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, December 6, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 7, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City, with Pastor Mark Powell officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, following the funeral service at 12:30 p.m.