Dawn M. Bruder

Dawn M. Bruder, 58, of Granite City, passed away at midnight on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Town and Country, Mo.

She was born July 13, 1961, in Granite City, a daughter of Darlene J. (Dehn) Cox of Granite City and the late James E. Cox. She married Randolph L. “Randy” Bruder on June 18, 2005, at Suburban Baptist Church in Granite City and he survives.

She was a cherished teacher at Frohardt Elementary School in Granite City, with 10 years of loving service. She was an original owner of Dairy Queen in Granite City, with many years of serving the community. Dawn was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church in Troy and a former member of Suburban Baptist. She had a love of music and loved playing the piano, serving as a musical director and working with several cantatas and musicals throughout the years. She also enjoyed working with Vacation Bible School. Through the school and throughout the community, she was always supporting our veterans and first responders. She cherished her children and grandchildren and will always be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and mother, she is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Robert “Robby” and Anna Steen of Glen Carbon; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Patrick Feigenbutz of Granite City; son, Ryan Steen of Granite City; stepson and daughter-in-law, Todd A. and Kiri Bruder of Owasso, Okla.; four grandchildren, Colton and Benson Steen and Quentin and Penelope Dawn Feigenbutz; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Debbie and Don Harris of Granite City, Denise and Jim Rosene of Rockford, Ill., Darla and Mike Minnick of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Delora and Marty DeRoche of Cutler, Ill.; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Road in Troy, Ill., with a reception to follow. Rev. Tim Lewis will officiate. Private burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight and may be accepted at the service or online at gslhonorflight.org. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.