Dawn Michelle Turnbough-Shearer, 50, of Panama, Ill., died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.
Cremation services are entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
