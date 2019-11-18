Dean Allen Gray, 54, of Grafton, died November 10, 2019, in St. Charles County, Mo.
Private interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
