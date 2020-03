Deana Fae Browne

Deana Fae Browne, 63, of White City, Ill., formerly of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Carlinville Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the funeral chapel, with Pastor Mike Rayson officiating.