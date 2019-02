Deborah “Debbie” Stuart, 56, of Granite City, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral services at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 14, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Charles West officiating. Debbie will be laid to rest next to her parents at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana at a later date.