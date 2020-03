Deborah J. Moss

Deborah J. Moss, age 69, of Edwardsville, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her residence in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.