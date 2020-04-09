Deborah K. Reeves

Deborah K. Reeves, 66, of Granite City, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born on October 17, 1953, in Granite City to Roby and Mary (nee Gordon) Selph.

Deborah married Ron Reeves in Granite City on November 14, 1970.

The loving wife and mother was a special education teacher’s aide at Coolidge Junior High School in Granite City for over 20 years. Following her retirement, she also was a school bus driver for the Granite City School District. Deborah enjoyed going to the casinos, going to Las Vegas with her sisters, watching her grandchildren play sports and spending time with her beloved dogs: Buddy, Ruby and Rio.

Besides her husband, Deborah is survived by two sons, Ryan (Marcie) Reeves of Granite City and Aaron (Jennifer) Reeves of Granite City; four grandchildren, Payton Reeves, Abigail Reeves, Chase Reeves and Drake Reeves; four sisters, Judie Cor of California, Kathy Robins of Granite City, Jackie Ortiz of Caseyville, and Sally Strong of Caseyville; and three brothers, John Selph of Granite City, Craig Selph of Hagerstown, Md., and Danny Selph of Granite City. Also surviving is her lifelong friend, Cheryl McCrea, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, Deborah is preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Selph.

Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.

