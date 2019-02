Debra “Debbie” J. Meyers, 64, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Friday, February 1, 2019, at Integrity of Wood River.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, February 4, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will take place at a later date at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.