Debra “Debbie” L. Legath, age 65, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Debbie was born on October 7, 1954 in Litchfield, IL, a daughter of the late Robert and Lois (Pepperd) Legath.

Debbie was a loving niece, cousin, godmother and a friend to many. She had previously worked at Enterprise Leasing as an administrative assistant. Debbie was an avid reader and enthusiastic sports fan. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, whom she loved dearly. Debbie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by a cousin, Karen Duke.

She is survived by her loving aunt, Lora Abernathy of Mitchell, IL; dear cousins, Sharon Duke of Collinsville, IL, Denny (Tory) Duke of Arnold, MO, Mike Abernathy of Mitchell, IL, Ken (Phyllis) Fritzsche of St. John, MO; Tom (Carol) Fritzsche of Hazelwood, MO and Dennis Pepperd of AZ; best friends, Mary Piper, Vicky Grillo and Ann Gastler; proud godmother to Samantha; extended family and friends.

In celebration of her life, graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Valhalla Cemetery, 7600 Saint Charles Rock Road, St. Louis, MO 63133.

Memorial donations may be given to American Kidney Foundation. Donations will be accepted at the service.

