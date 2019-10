Debra L. Barrett, 66, of Hartford, passed away at 3:33 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of life memorial service will begin with a visitation from noon until service at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 13, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Richard Newcom will officiate. Inurnment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.