Debra Ellen Pluester, 65, of Hardin, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. Monday, January 28, with a service immediately following visitation at 10 a.m. at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Meppen. There will be a dinner for family and friends immediately following at the KC Hall in Hardin.