Debra K. “Debby” Kelley

Debra K. “Debby” Kelley, 65, of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Debby was born on August 31, 1954, in Granite City, the daughter of the late Benjamin O. and Charlene Ann (Skubish) Sanders. Debby worked for the United States Army in Social Services and handled tuition and bookkeeping for Holy Family Parish, where she was a member. She was the past president of Holy Family PSA , a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. In her free time Debby enjoyed her days of cooking and working crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Michael. Debby will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.

Debby is survived by and will be missed by her husband of 45 years, Brian Kelley; daughters, Amanda and Ken Atkins of Granite City and Libby and Brad Lucas of St. Louis; grandson, Michael Atkins of Granite City; brother, Benjamin and Diane Sanders of Gurnee, Ill.; niece, Jocelyn Sanders of Gurnee, Ill., and many other close family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Debby’s life, services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial contributions are suggested to Debby’s grandson, Michael, for his college tuition.