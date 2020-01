Debra Sue Harlan

Debra Sue Harlan, 64, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

The family will greet friends and family from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at the Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave. in Granite City.

Cremation services are entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.