Debra Ulinda (Thick) Homyer

Debra Ulinda (Thick) Homyer, 60, of Granite City, passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

She was born February 15, 1959, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Harold J. and Elaine E. (Tooley) Thick. She married Russell E. Homyer on September 26, 1987, at the Niedringhaus United Methodist Church in Granite City, and he survives. She had served as the director of Community Care Center in Granite City for eight years and previously worked for AT&T with thirty years of dedicated service as a manager. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Granite City, sang with the Master’s Choir for many years and enjoyed working with various choir and theater groups. She was very involved in her community, always volunteering her time with fundraising and many other outreaches. She had a special love of music and enjoyed reading and embroidery work. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Sheryl and Greg Henke of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Linda Thick of Michigan; sister-in-law, Peggy Jackson of Granite City, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Greg and Donna Homyer of Granite City and Jeffrey Homyer of Granite City; nieces and nephews, Geoffrey Henke of Houston, Texas, Cynthia and Mark Row of Michigan, Darryl Thick and Jaime Fossum of Iowa, Heather and James Wix of Kentucky and Angela and Brian Donohue of Granite City; many great-nieces and great-nephews; other extended family and many friends.

In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold David Thick and a niece, Tiffany Nicole Thick.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, with Rev. Jarad Corzine officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.