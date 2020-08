Dee Dee Wood, 60, of Granite City, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her home.

In celebration of Dee Dee’s life, a visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, at Gateway Family Church, 97 Oaklawn Road in Glen Carbon, with Pastor Sandy Schoeber officiating.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.