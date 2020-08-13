Larry Jennings, 76, passed away after several years of battling diabetes in Fort Myers, Fla. He was formerly from the Alton area.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca, to whom he was married for 16 years; three sons, Jeff, Josh, and Darren and his partner, Tony. He had two grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Cathy Macknally of California; and two brothers, Robert Jennings of Wood River and Rodger Jennings of Roxana.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Stumpe and Elmer Jennings; and his oldest son, Delbert Jennings Jr.

Larry spent several years working in the Alton area for RB Rice distributing company as well as Home Juice Company in Wood River. After that, he became a store manager for KFC in Missouri and in Florida before retiring. After he retired he committed his spare time during the holiday season ringing bells for the Salvation Army and playing Santa Claus for the kids.

A memorial service was scheduled at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, August 14.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.