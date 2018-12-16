Delbert Ray “Del” Cobine

Delbert Ray “Del” Cobine, 88, of Roxana, passed away at 7:08 p.m. Friday, December 14, 2018, at Cedarhurst of Bethalto.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Masonic rites will be conducted at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home by the Wood River Masonic Lodge No. 1062 A.F. & A.M. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 20, at the funeral home. Elder Judy Loyd will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.