Della S. Thrasher

Della S. Thrasher, 78, of Granite City, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Forrest Hill Cemetery in Benton, Mo. A potluck dinner will follow later that day at 6 p.m. at the home, 2614 W. 26th St. in Granite City, if anyone would like to come and share memories.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City is entrusted with professional services.