DeLois Jean Hancock, 81, of Cottage Hills, passed away 7:35 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1. Pastor Joel Lohr will officiate. Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.