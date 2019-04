Delora C. Baker

Delora C. Baker, 78, of Granite City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Delora’s life, services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the funeral home with Pastor Stacey Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.