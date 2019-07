Delores “Dee” Roper

Delores “Dee” Roper, 90, died at 8:50 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Godfrey.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.