Delores “Jean” Massingill
Delores “Jean” Massingill, 78, of Alton, died at 3:25 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital.
Private services will be conducted.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
