Delores June Beasley

Delores June Beasley (nee Steck), 88, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, under the care of Vitas Hospice at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.