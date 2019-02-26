Denis L. Grell, 68, of Rosewood Heights, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Paynic Home for Funerals.
Denis L. Grell, 68, of Rosewood Heights, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Paynic Home for Funerals.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018