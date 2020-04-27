Dennis “Brad” Boone

Dennis “Brad” Boone, 85, of Granite City, passed away at 9:56 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 6, 1934, in Granite City, a son of the late Daniel F. and Stella D. (Dennis) Boone. He married Nettie L. (Murray) Boone on July 11, 1952, in Edwardsville and she survives. He retired in July 1996 from Granite City Steel after many years of dedicated service as a steelworker. He was a founding member of Harvest Community Church in Pontoon Beach and had attended Glenview Assembly of God Church and Community Heights Assembly of God through the years. Dennis enjoyed his days of camping, traveling, gardening and antiques. He cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special time shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife of nearly 68 years, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bradley Alan and Mary Boone of Mitchell and Michael Dennis and Dianne Boone of Granite City; six grandchildren and their spouses, Rev. Kenneth and Christa Boone, Kelly and Rev. Jamie Bridges, Kathy and Timothy Moran, Rebekah and Rev. Eddie Bradley, Bradley Boone and Alan Boone; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Paige, Jaedyn, Judah, Jake, Karson, Libby, Lylah, Ethan, Elijah, Zion, Zia, Tuff, Timo, Owen, Evan and Ian; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Olive Short of Griffith, Ind., and Rosalee and Douglas Berning of Caseyville; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara Ann Warren, Leatha McDuffy and infant, Marion Boone; and four brothers, Daniel, Harvey, James and Richard Boone.

Dennis deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain days, a private family service will be held at Harvest Community Church in Granite City. Private burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. You may join the service on Facebook at Harvest Community Church-Pontoon Beach. Memorials may be made to Harvest Community Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements: irwinchapel.com.