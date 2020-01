Dennis Anthony Maggos

Dennis A. Maggos, 82, of Godfrey, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his home in Godfrey.

A celebration of a life well-lived will be 3-6 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.