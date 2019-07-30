Dennis 'Brillo' Mitchell

Alton - Dennis R. 'Brillo' Mitchell, 61, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 .

Born on July 18, 1958 in Wood River, he was the son of Dalph and Anna (Schowe) Mitchell.

He had worked in shipping and receiving for Beall Manufacturing for 36 years before retiring.

Surviving are two daughters, Samantha Mitchell of East Alton and Erica Mitchell of Alton, six grandchildren; and three brothers, Gary Mitchell in New York, Kenny Mitchell of Cottage Hills and Jimmy Mitchell of Branson, MO.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, August 3, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.