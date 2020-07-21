Dennis Doerr Sr.

Dennis Leroy Doerr Sr., 74, of Bethalto, passed away 10:37 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020.
In accordance with his wishes, no services have been scheduled and cremation rites were accorded.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.
Dennis Leroy Doerr Sr., 74, of Bethalto, passed away 10:37 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020.
In accordance with his wishes, no services have been scheduled and cremation rites were accorded.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | P.O. Box 867, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2020