Dennis Dubbelde

Dennis Lee Dubbelde, 71, of Rosewood Heights, went to be with his Lord at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River and continue from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate. Private interment will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana at a later date.