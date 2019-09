Dennis E. “Cowboy” Smith

Dennis E. “Cowboy” Smith, 62, formerly of Alton, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A private entombment will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.