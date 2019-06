Dennis E. Carroll II

Dennis E. Carroll II, 30, of Godfrey, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the funeral home, with Pastor Michael Adams officiating.