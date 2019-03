Dennis E. Earney Sr., 57, of Wood River, passed away at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be noon until service at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Darin Earney will officiate. Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.