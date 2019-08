Dennis F. Clowers

Dennis F. Clowers, 79, of Alton, passed away at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Kyle Steward will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military honors.