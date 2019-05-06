Dennis Michael Cuvar, 61, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
