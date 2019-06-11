Dennis Nathaniel McCauley

Dennis Nathaniel McCauley, 41, of Pontoon Beach, passed away Sunday afternoon on June 9, 2019, at the St. Mary’s Health Center in Clayton, Mo. He was surrounded by family and the many friends who were kind enough to come and share in his last hours.

Dennis was born August 29, 1977, in Florissant, Mo., and is survived by his son, Tyler McCauley; his parents, Dennis M. and Vicki McCauley (nee Rankin); his older brother, Jeremy, and younger sister, Erin, all of Pontoon Beach; and his niece, Natalie, and nephew, Nolan Panagos.

He is survived by several aunts and uncles and their families; on his paternal side: Raymond Deering (deceased); Robert and Judy Galas family; Patrick (deceased) and Connie McCauley family; Fred McCauley (deceased) family and Bill and Vicky Benyr family. On his maternal side: Bill and Gloria Pittman family; Douglas D. Rankin Jr. family and Michael “Uncle Mike” Rankin and his great-aunt, Betty, and great-uncle, Harpo.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Delphina Deering McCauley (nee Martinez), Warren “Mac” McCauley and Douglas and Moneta Rankin (nee Allee).

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with cremation services. Online guestbook is available at wojstrom.com.