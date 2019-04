Denzil A. Marsh, 102, died at 5:28 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Cemetery in St. Louis.