Dewey E. Burgoyne

Dewey E. Burgoyne, 77, of Rosewood Heights, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, where services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow Miles Station Cemetery in Brighton.