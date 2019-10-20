Diana Lee Harstvedt, 72, of Granite City, passed away at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Saint Louis University in St. Louis.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Diana Lee Harstvedt, 72, of Granite City, passed away at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Saint Louis University in St. Louis.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018