Diane F. (Mangiaracino) Andrews

Diane F. (Mangiaracino) Andrews, 69, of Collinsville, formerly of Venice, passed away at 2:15 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville with her son holding her hand.

In celebration of her life, a private visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City and a public funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 6, with Father Jeff Holtmann as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.