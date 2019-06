Diane Lea Berkshire

Diane Lea Berkshire, 53, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home.

In celebration of Diane’s life, a memorial gathering is being planned for 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Granite City Eagles Lodge, 2558 Madison Ave. in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.