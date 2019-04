Diane Winkler

Diane Winkler, 74, of Bethalto, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Christian Hospital.

A celebration of life will take place at noon Tuesday, April 30, at the American Legion in Bethalto. A private family graveside service will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.