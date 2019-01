Diann J. Thiems

Diann J. Thiems, 78, of Edwardsville, died Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 21, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, at the Church, with Rev. Will VerDuin officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.