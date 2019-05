Dianna Lynn Kennedy

Dianna Lynn Kennedy, 60, formerly of Wood River, died at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the funeral home with Rev. Randy Butler officiating. Burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery.