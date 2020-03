Dixie Jean (Major) Cobine

Dixie Jean (Major) Cobine, 86, of Roxana, died at 9:23 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time at noon Monday, March 16, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, with Rev. Stephen Gray officiating. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.