Dixie L. Lively, 84, of Granite City, formerly of Willisville, Ill., passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Cedarhurst Nursing Home in Sparta.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Charles West officiating.

Irwin Chapel in Granite City is entrusted with the arrangements.