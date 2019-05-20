Dixie Lea Greenley-Warren, 87, of South Roxana, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until services begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.
